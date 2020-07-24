ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man died days after being shot in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Semple Tuesday evening. When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot following an argument with unknown suspects.
Two days after the shooting, police said one of the victims, 24-year-old Malik Taylor, had succumbed to his injuries. The condition of the second victim has not been released.
Anyone with information regarding the double shooting is asked to call CrimeStopers or police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.