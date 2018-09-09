NORTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 19-year-old died a day after being shot in North County.
Police told News 4 officers responded to two shooting scenes in 1200 block of Walker Avenue, near the area of Bowers Avenue, around 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, a 17-year-old and 19-year-old were found in nearby yards, both suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was reportedly shot in the head.
Both were transported to nearby hospitals and are in critical condition. Tuesday, police said one of the victims, identified as Melvon Smith, was pronounced dead one day after the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the double shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
