NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)- An overnight shooting in the Kingsway West neighborhood that left one person dead.
Officers arrived to the 5000 block of St. Louis Ave at 3:15 a.m. where they found a man shot in the stomach.
Police said the man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
