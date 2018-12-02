NORTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) - A deadly shooting in north St. Louis left one dead Sunday afternoon.
Just past 3:00 p.m., officers found a man in his 30s barely breathing after being shot near Natural Bridge Road and Harris Avenue.
The man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.
Police have not released any suspect(s) information. The investigation is ongoing.
