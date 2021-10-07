ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man who was found shot in a South City front yard is dead. 

The shooting took place around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of South 38th Street. EMS took the victim to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as De'Vante Lewis, 28. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division at 314-444-5371.

