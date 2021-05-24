SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis.
According to police, a man showed up to a hospital after he was shot in the torso and his hand at 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of California. He later died at the hospital.
Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. Anyone with information should call 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
