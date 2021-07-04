HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Hillsboro man was struck and killed after being hit by a car in Jefferson County.
Officials with the High Ridge Fire Protection District said 46-year-old Shane Donty, of Hillsboro, was walking along eastbound Highway 30 near Northwest Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. He died from his injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
