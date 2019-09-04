PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man died after falling off a tractor and getting run over in Perry County Tuesday afternoon.
John Melton was driving the John Deere in the 900 block of Dogwood Dells Lane when he may have suffered a medical condition and fell off around 2 p.m., according the authorities. After falling off the vehicle, the tractor reportedly ran the 77-year-old over.
Melton was pronounced dead following the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.