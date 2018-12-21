ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed when he suffered a medical condition while driving and crashed in St. Louis County Thursday night.
Damon Jackson, 45, was driving a 1995 GMC Sierra when he suffered an undisclosed medical condition and hit the rear of a 2008 Chrysler 300 on Lucas and Hunt Road at Natural Bridge around 8 p.m. After the initial collision, the Chrysler hit the rear of a 2013 Kia Optima.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Chrysler and Kia were stopped at a red light when the crash occurred.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident.
The drivers of the two other vehicles suffered minor injuries.
