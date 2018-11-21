SULLIVAN, MO. ( KMOV.com ) - A Sullivan man is dead after shooting himself in the stomach in the parking lot of the Sullivan police station Wednesday.
According to Sullivan police, Jeff Hamblin, 44, parked his motorcycle at the police station at 6 p.m. and began walking towards the front door with a handgun. Hamblin fired a shot towards the side of the building before shooting himself in the stomach, officials say.
Medical crews treated Hamblin at the station before he was sent to a nearby hospital.
He was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police say.
No additional information has been released. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.