ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight in downtown St. Louis Friday into Saturday.
Police tell News 4 that they responded to a call for a crash near the intersection near 15th and Washington just before 4:00 a.m. When they arrived, officers found the the driver had a puncture wound.
The driver, a man in his 20s, later died at a hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
