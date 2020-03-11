ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man died after possibly being hit by a Taser from a St. Louis deputy.
Two deputies arrived at Beverly Place, north of Delmar, Tuesday evening while trying to serve a protective order for a man to leave the area.
"The individual attacked the deputies. One of our deputies deployed Taser to subdue the individual and the respondent became unresponsive," Deputy Gregg Christian said.
The man later died but Christian said it's not yet clear if the 37-year-old was even hit by the Taser or exactly how he died. Neither deputy fired their gun.
"Obviously Taser is preferred response to firearms," Christian said.
Serving court orders, Christian said, can be dangerous work.
"We have to do a lot of different times or orders, warrants, mental health pick-ups, so it's one of the more dangerous things deputies do," Christian said.
Law enforcement said the man had known mental health issues.
"As always it's a tragedy when there is a loss of life so this is something we are taking seriously," Christian said.
That's why Christian said Sheriff Vernon Betts has pushed for additional training for St. Louis' deputies. While trained on using tasers like St. Louis police officers, deputies are not post-certified like other members of law enforcement.
"It does highlight the need for increased training and anybody, from any department would tell you more training is better," Christian said.
Betts told News 4 one of the deputies is a 30-year veteran and the other has been with the department for 16 years. Both of them have been placed on administrative leave as the department, police and the circuit attorney's office conduct an investigation.
