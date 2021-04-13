ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 29-year-old man was killed after a police chase ends with six-car crash in north St. Louis Monday morning.
The fiery crash happened around 11:30 a.m. near Broadway and Taylor in the North Riverfront neighborhood. Police said officers initially spotted the 29-year-old Silas Smith, of north St. Louis, on the lot of a Speedy Gas Station in the 8800 block of N. Broadway, a location with a history of shootings and drug transactions. Officers circled back to the gas station a second time attempting to pull Smith over. He initially pulled to the side of the road but then led them on a chase.
A police helicopter was used to find Smith's Dodge Challenger and SWAT officers laid down spikes to stop the car. The 29-year-old drove over spikes twice, ran a red light and was struck by a Jeep Cherokee near Broadway and Taylor. The impact caused the Challenger to spin around and collided with a Ford Fusion, sparking a chain-reaction crash with three other vehicles including a semi truck.
Smith was ejected from his car that quickly caught on fire. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died later from his injuries. Several others were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Investigators found a large bag of suspected narcotics in the suspect's hooded sweatshirt, a powdery substance and a gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.