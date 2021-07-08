ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was found dead after suffering puncture wounds Wednesday evening in the Kingsway East neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 4700 block of Highland just before 6 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man in the street with puncture wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's name has not been released, but police said he was in his 40s. The suspect was identified as a 30-year-old woman.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.