Shooting generic

STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man died after being shot in Staunton overnight.

The Illinois State Police Department was called to assist Staunton police after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at a home in the 600 block of N. Union Street shortly before 3 a.m. The man has not been identified.

Police said the investigation is “still in its infancy” and more information will be released when available.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.