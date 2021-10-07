STAUNTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man died after being shot in Staunton overnight.
The Illinois State Police Department was called to assist Staunton police after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at a home in the 600 block of N. Union Street shortly before 3 a.m. The man has not been identified.
Police said the investigation is “still in its infancy” and more information will be released when available.
