ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in North City overnight.
Officers were called to North Newstead and Ashland around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, a man was found shot.
The man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
No other details have been released by police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.