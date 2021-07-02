ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after an overnight shooting in north St. Louis.
The unidentified man died at the hospital after being shot in the 2800 block of N. Vandeventer around 12:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities have not released any information regarding a suspect.
No other information has been released regarding the fatal shooting.
