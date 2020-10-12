ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in the St. Louis Place neighborhood Monday morning.
Bryant Wright, 47, was shot in the 2200 block of Sullivan around 10 a.m. Police said he was taken the hospital and later pronounced dead.
No other details regarding the fatal shooting have been released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.