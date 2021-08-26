ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in the head late Wednesday night in north St. Louis.
The unidentified man was found shot in the area of Thekla and Park around 11:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released. Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.