JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man died after a late-night shooting in Jennings Monday.
The St. Louis County Police Department said a man about 50 years old was found shot in the 7300 block of Saphire Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Police said the man was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
