ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in a late-night north St. Louis shooting Wednesday.
The shooting took place just before 10:30 p.m. near Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. and Semple Ave. Few details have been released, but police confirmed that a man died at the scene after being shot.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers. This story will be updated as more details are made available.
