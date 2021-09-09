JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in Jennings late Wednesday night.
According to St. Louis County police, the man was shot in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle around 10:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.
Anyone with information that can help detectives during the ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
