ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot in downtown St. Louis late Sunday night.
The unidentified man was shot in the head at 14th Street and St. Charles, about a block south of Washington Avenue, around 11:40 p.m. A News 4 photographer saw a car with a bullet hole in it parked in the street at the location.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
