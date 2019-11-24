UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man has died after hitting an utility police with his vehicle early Sunday morning.
University City police responded at 1:25 a.m. to the 7500 block of Olive for a report of a single vehicle crash.
The driver, a 27-year-old, man of University City had to be extracted from the vehicle.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
