ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being hit by a speeding car at an intersection near Old North St. Louis.
Mario Abrams, 47, was near the intersection of N. Florissant and N. 20th when he was hit by a white Dodge Challenger around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The car left the area after hitting Abrams but was later found unoccupied in the 3900 block of Parnell.
Abrams was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
