ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Central West End Tuesday.
The man was hit by a car that left the scene around 11:45 a.m. at Maryland Ave. and N. Boyle Ave. Police say the man was carjacked at gunpoint and his car was later recovered. His Honda Element was later found and a suspect was taken into custody in the 4100 block of E. Prairie in North City.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
