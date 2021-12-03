Man dies after gunfight with St. Louis police in apartment near Forest Park

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found dead after a gunfight with St. Louis police in an apartment building near Forest Park Friday.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told reporters officers were called a building in the 275 on the Park apartment complex near Union and Pershing around 10:45 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found shell casings in the hall outside of one of the apartments and determined the shots were being fired from within.
When officers entered the apartment, they confronted from an armed man and told him to drop the weapon. After refusing to drop the weapon, the man got into a gunfight with police. Officers then backed out of the apartment and called for reinforcements. Once more officers arrived, the man was found dead.
Chief Hayden said the responding officers were uniformed. He also stated the deceased man was found with two guns.
