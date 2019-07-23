COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man died after a forklift fell on him at the Home Depot in Cottleville overnight.
First responders were called to the store in the 5300 block of N. State Highway around 12:17 a.m. for a 60-year-old man who needed medical care.
An official with the Cottleville Fire Protection District told News 4 the employee was operating forklift carrying dry wall. When he got off the forklift to lift the dry wall, the machinery fell on him.
He suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
He was later pronounced dead an hour later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.