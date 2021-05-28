PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Vandalia, Illinois man fell 60 feet while putting up a sign at a Metro East motel.
According to Madison County's coroner, Timothy Funk was working on a sign at a Motel 6 in Pontoon Beach from a bucket lift Friday afternoon. For some reason, the bucket broke away from its support, causing Funk to fall 60 feet to the ground.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died from the blunt head trauma.
