ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man died after being shot in St. Louis’ Fairground neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
The shooting call came out just before 12:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Warne. According to police, a man was found shot in a vacant lot. Two men were reportedly in an alley when a 19-year-old suspect fired shots and then ran off.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers of the Homicide Division directly.
