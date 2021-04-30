MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 69-year-old man from Clarendon Hills died after driving through a closed construction zone and crashing into a Caterpillar track hoe, according to the Illinois State Police Department.
David R. Grapes was driving northbound on Interstate 55 near milepost 54 in Montgomery County when the crash occurred just before 5:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said Grapes diverted around a closed, barricaded construction zone and then hit the track hoe.
Grapes was pronounced dead at the scene. No further information has been released.
