LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A crash in Lincoln County left a man dead and another seriously injured.
A minivan was traveling on South Ethlyn Road west of Deer Run around 10:30 p.m. when it left the roadway and struck a concrete barrier.
The driver, Elliot Dragoo, 33, of St. Louis, was seriously injured from the impact of the crash. Aaron Williams, 48, was a passenger in the van and was not wearing a seat belt, police say.
Emergency crews said Williams died at the scene.
No additional information has been released at this time.
