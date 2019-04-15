ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was struck and killed in the Central West End overnight.
The pedestrian was in the area of Lindell and North Kingshighway Blvd., near Forest Park, when he was struck around 11 p.m. Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital, but later pronounced dead.
Police said the vehicle that hit the man remained on the accident scene. A News 4 photographer on the scene noted that vehicle appeared to sustain heavy damage to its roof.
No other information regarding the man or incident has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.