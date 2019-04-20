ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man died Saturday after being struck by a car in Ferguson, Missouri, later Friday night according to police.
Police said 53-year-old Terrence Robinson was struck by a 2009 Hyundai and another unidentified vehicle at West Florissant and Canfield at 10 p.m. Friday.
After investigating, police determined Robinson was crossing West Florissant when he was hit by the unidentified vehicle. The driver of the Hyundai behind the first vehicle was unable to stop and crashed into the first vehicle before also hitting Robinson.
The unknown vehicle fled the scene, and Robinson was rushed to the hospital in serious condition where he was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
