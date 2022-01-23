Man dies after being struck by car in North County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A 46-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in North County Saturday night.
The accident happened in the 10700 block of West Florissant Avenue at 10 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Terence Davis, 46, was lying in the right hand turn lane on West Florissant when he was hit by a Cadillac.
He died from his injuries. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.