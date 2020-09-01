A 34-year-old man died after being stabbed at the Red Roof Inn on Zumbehl Road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Police were called to the Red Roof Inn on Zumbehl Road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with a fatal stab wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took someone into custody following the incident. Officers told News 4 they are working to find out if the victim and suspect knew one another.

No other information has been disclosed.

