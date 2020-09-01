ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being stabbed at a St. Charles County motel overnight.
Police were called to the Red Roof Inn on Zumbehl Road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with a fatal stab wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police took someone into custody following the incident. Officers told News 4 they are working to find out if the victim and suspect knew one another.
No other information has been disclosed.
