ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shoved to the ground by a teenager at a Bevo Mill bar over the weekend.
According to police, Mustafa Vedinlic was shoved to the ground by an 18-year-old at the Hollywood Bar at 4640 Gravois Saturday night.
The 63-year-old reportedly hit his head on the concrete and was taken to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said.
The suspect ran from the scene following the altercation.
Anyone with information regarding Vedinlic’s death is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.