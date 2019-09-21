NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood Saturday morning.
Just past 11 a.m., officers found a 27-year-old Benjamin Alvin Davis Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest in an alley near the 5800 block of Highland.
Police said the man was conscious and breathing when EMS arrived on scene but he later died.
Limited information surrounding the shooting has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
