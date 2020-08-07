ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man died after being shot near Interstate 70 in north St. Louis.
According to police, the man was shot multiple times in the 400 block of East Grand just after 1 a.m. Friday. He died after being rushed to the hospital.
A News 4 photographer at the homicide scene saw police marking nearly 50 shell casings.
No other information has been released.
