ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man died after being shot Easter morning in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.
According to police, 34-year-old Jason Ryan Daniels was found shot multiple times in the 3000 block of N. 25th Street around 11:40 a.m. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Officers arrested a 24-year-old man in the 2500 block of E. Dodier without incident in relation to the fatal shooting. Police said multiple guns were recovered.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
