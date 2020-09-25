ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to investigate a deadly shooting just north of downtown St. Louis late Thursday night.
A man was taken to a hospital around 11:40 p.m. after being shot near Cass and 13th Street. He died shortly after arriving, police said.
Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
