Man dies after being shot in the head on New Year's Eve

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in the Downtown West neighborhood on New Year's Eve.
Around 10:15 a.m., a man was shot in the head near 15th Street and Locust. He died before officials arrived.
Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released.
