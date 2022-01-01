You are the owner of this article.
Man dies after being shot in the head on New Year's Eve

KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in the Downtown West neighborhood on New Year's Eve. 

Around 10:15 a.m., a man was shot in the head near 15th Street and Locust. He died before officials arrived. 

Limited details surrounding the shooting has been released. 

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

