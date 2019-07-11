ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot in the head in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.
The man was found with the fatal wound in the 4700 block of McMillan around 1 a.m.
Police said the man died at the scene.
No other information has been released.
