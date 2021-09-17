ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot in the head in south St. Louis Friday morning.
The man was found inside a vehicle at California and Keokuk just before 8 a.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man's identity has not been disclosed. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
