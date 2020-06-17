ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed in south St. Louis overnight.
The shooting occurred on Tennessee near Grand shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, a man was shot in the head and died at the scene.
No further details regarding the fatal shooting have been released.
