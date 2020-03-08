NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the Columbus Square neighborhood that left one man dead overnight.
Around 3 a.m., officers found a man in the 1400 block of 8th Street who had been shot in the head and back.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, police say.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.