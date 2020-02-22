NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left one dead Friday night.
According to police, a 59-year-old man was found dead near the curb in the 4900 block of Thekla around 9:14 p.m.
Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.