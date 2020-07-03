NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting in the O'Fallon neighborhood left a man dead Thursday night.
Around 11:15 p.m., a man was shot in the head in the 4100 block of Turner. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
No additional details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.