NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are searching for answers after a deadly shooting in a north St. Louis neighborhood Tuesday night.
A man was shot in the head in the 5500 block of W. Florissant in the Walnut Park East neighborhood around 10 p.m.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Limited information surrounding the shooting has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
