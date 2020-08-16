NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood to investigate a deadly shooting Sunday.
Police responded to the 900 block of Canaan Ave in Baden after a man was shot in the head around 11 a.m. He was not conscious or breathing when they got there.
His identity has not been released. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
